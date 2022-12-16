Hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital with 'severe injuries,' Surrey RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with "severe injuries" Friday evening.
The collision occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Old Yale Road near 133 Street in the city's Whalley neighbourhood, according to a statement from Surrey RCMP.
"The suspect vehicle, a mint-green Dodge Caravan, was westbound on Old Yale Road when it struck the pedestrian," police said in the statement.
"The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Old Yale Road from the 133 Street intersection."
Police described the victim as "an adult female pedestrian," and said she had been transported to a local hospital.
Investigators remained at the scene as of 6:30 p.m., canvassing for witnesses and video, Mounties said, adding that motorists should avoid Old Yale Road in the vicinity of City Centre Mall "for the foreseeable future."
Anyone with more information – including dash cam video recorded on Old Yale Road between 132 Street and King George Boulevard between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Friday – should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-190767, police said.
-
White Christmas guaranteed for Ottawa, Environment Canada saysOttawa residents dreaming of a white Christmas will have their dreams come true on Christmas Day.
-
Kyrou scores twice as St. Louis Blues hand Calgary Flames fifth straight lossJordan Kyrou scored twice on Friday as the St. Louis Blues made it three wins in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Sault forms affordable housing task forceCity council in the Sault is hoping a task force will help find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.
-
Uber sets up shop in the sunshine cityOrillia's new mayor says he's fulfilling a campaign promise by bringing a new mode of transportation to the city.
-
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco ArcuriFrancesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
-
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next weekVancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
-
New North Bay company receives funding from provinceTo be able to sit outside on a cold afternoon or night and still be comfortable is what WRMTH is all about.
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidiesThere's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
-
Crown wants 15 years without parole for Langley, B.C., man who killed family membersThe sentencing for a Langley man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting their home on fire got underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Friday.