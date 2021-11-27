Hit-and-run in Ajax leaves one person dead, another critically injured

A 29-year-old driver has been charged in a hit-and-run collision in Ajax Saturday morning that left a 73-year-old woman dead and a 40-year-old woman seriously injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road East just after 3 p.m.

Durham police said a blue Honda Accord and a black Chevrolet pickup truck collided in the area.

A 73-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Jason Selig from Pickering, fled the scene, but officers were later able to locate and arrest him.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced that they charged Selig with impaired operation of a conveyance fatality, impaired operation of a conveyance bodily harm, leaving the accident scene failing to give name fatality, leaving the accident scene failing to give name bodily harm, operation while impaired – exceed, theft of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

Selig was held for a bail hearing, police said.

Nearby roadways were closed for several hours while police collected evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Kollaard of the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520 ext. 5216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

