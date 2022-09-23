Hit and run in London involving forklift
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
It was a heart-stopping few minutes for two men in east London after a pickup truck slammed into a forklift Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Gore Road just east of Clarke Road around 8:30.
One of the men told CTV News he was borrowing the forklift from a friend when it stalled on the road.
He said the two men were trying to get it started when it was hit by the truck.
The other man he was with was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck reportedly told the men he was going to call 9-1-1 but then left the scene.
Gore Road was closed for about an hour and a half between Clarke Road and River Road.
The incident is still under investigation.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to SeptemberAs we head into the first weekend of Autumn and the final week of September, there's no reason to expect temperatures to cool off significantly.
-
Alberta UCP leadership hopefuls split on idea of provincial police to replace RCMPThe seven candidates running to be the next United Conservative Party leader and premier are split on whether Alberta should bring in its own provincial police force.
-
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sightsFiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
-
'Kind of like carnies': International balloon festival returns to High River, Alta.The windswept prairie east of the Rocky Mountains seems an unlikely spot for a hot-air balloon festival, but the town of High River, Alta., is celebrating the event's 10th year.
-
High pressure sets in; sunny and warm across Southern AlbertaCalgary’s first full fall day – 20 degrees!
-
Winnipeg man charged in connection with slew of break-ins in Daniel McIntyre areaA 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges in connection with 10 break-ins and other property-related crimes that took place between July and September in the Daniel McIntyre area
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialistBorn and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
-
Chatham police arrest Waterloo, Ont. manPolice in Chatham have arrested a man from out of town after a complaint about an unwanted person. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to an address on Grand Avenue east in Chatham.
-