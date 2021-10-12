Hit-and-run in Surrey: Driver sentenced to jail in crash that killed Vancouver Whitecaps prospect

A young driver has been sentenced to jail time two years after the death of a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect.

Dilpreet Sandhu was given 21 months in jail in a B.C. courtroom Tuesday, and two years' probation. He was given 18 months for dangerous driving causing death, and 15 months, to be served concurrently, for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

And Sandhu was given three additional months, to be served consecutively, for leaving the scene of an accident.

In addition, he's been given a three-year driving prohibition, the B.C. Prosecution Service said.

Sandhu was 19 when his vehicle struck Brandon Bassi and others at a Surrey intersection.

Four people were injured, and Bassi, who was 19 and a promising soccer player who had joined the Whitecaps' residency program at just 12 years old, did not survive.

At the time, police said two people fled the scene on foot. Sandhu was initially charged with eight counts, including dangerous driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident.

He was charged in June of last year.

Bassi's family created a scholarship fund in his name after the first-year student at Simon Fraser University died.

They said the fund will "carry on Brandon's dream of making a difference in the community," and that each year, a $1,000 scholarship would be given to a student who demonstrates leadership inside and outside the community.