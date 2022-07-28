Hit and run in Woodstock
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Woodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
According to police, a man driving a burgundy SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Equinox, hit a child running into the road on James Street,
The SUV stopped up the road as the child got up and ran into their house but police say the SUV backed into a nearby driveway then drove away.
The driver was described as a mid-30s male with brown/blonde hair and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock police 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
