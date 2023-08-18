Hit-and-run investigation leads to charges
Stratford police have arrested a 42-year-old Stratford male in connection to a hit-and-run investigation.
The incident occurred on July 29, shortly before 2 p.m. in a parking lot located across from Anne Hathaway Park on Downie Street.
Police determined the victim, a 53-year-old Stratford male and the accused, who knew each other, were having a verbal argument before the accused “intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle.”
Police said the accused dragged the victim and his bicycle for several meters then fled the scene, making no attempt to stop.
The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.
Police found the accused in his vehicle on August 10 just before 3:30 p.m. and arrested him.
The accused has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and assault with a weapon.
