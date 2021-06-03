Hit and run leaves 3 parked vehicles damaged at home in Aylmer, Ont.

A hit and run in Aylmer Ont. has left significant damage to a home owner’s property after three parked cars were hit.

According to police an unknown suspect was driving north on Anne Street late Wednesday night and collided with a parked pickup truck.

The suspect also hit a parked car which was pushed into a third vehicle in the laneway.

Police say significant damage was sustained to the vehicles and property.

Officers have canvassed the area for witness reports and are hoping to obtain surveillance video.

The unknown suspect is urged to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Aylmer police at 519-773-3144.