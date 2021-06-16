Hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries on Saugeen First Nation

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run on the Saugeen First Nation over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened Sunday around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man at the scene with serious injuries. He’s currently in hospital.

Investigators are appealing to the public for help with dash cam footage or information about what might have led to this collision.

You can call the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or click here if you have any information.