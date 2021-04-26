Hit-and-run leaves Nova Scotia man with life-threatening injuries

Halifax District RCMP say a 27-year-old man from East Dover, N.S. has suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a hit-and-run.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Halifax District RCMP say they received a report that a man had been hit by a truck on Gatehouse Run in Hammonds Plains, N.S. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck involved in the hit-and-run had left the scene, according to police.

Shortly after, officers say they located the truck at a home in Hammonds Plains and the driver, an 18-year old man, was arrested and taken to the Tantallon RCMP detachment to provide breath samples after failing a roadside screening test.

Police say the driver was later released and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on June 14.

He is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The driver was also issued a 15-day suspension of his license for low-level alcohol impairment.