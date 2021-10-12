Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with life-threatening head injuries: Vancouver police

Police in Vancouver are hoping witnesses will come forward after a hit-and-run left one man with life-threatening head injuries Tuesday.

Vancouver police said the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m., when a 30-year-old man was crossing the street at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street. Police didn't say whether the victim was in the crosswalk when he was hit, but there is one at that intersection.

Police said the driver went west without stopping.

"Although it's early in the investigation, we believe the suspect’s vehicle is either a black pick-up truck or black SUV," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"We need anyone with information or dash cam footage to call police."

Anyone with information should call police at 604-717-3012.