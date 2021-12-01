Hit-and-run near Science World leaves woman with 'life-altering injuries,' police say

Police are investigating a hit-and-run near Science World that left a woman with "serious and life-altering injuries" last weekend, and which possibly involved a grey Audi.

Authorities said the 32-year-old victim was crossing Quebec Street at Central Street at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a southbound vehicle and abandoned at the scene.

Her recovery is expected to take months due to the extent of her injuries.

While the driver fled the area, police said "significant debris" was left on the road, including a driver's-side mirror.

"Based on the evidence recovered from the crime scene and information provided by eyewitnesses, we believe the vehicle was likely a grey Audi S4 or S5 built between 2009 and 2012," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

"We’re confident it’s just a matter of time before we locate the vehicle and identify the driver, so there’s still time for the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward."

In the meantime, police asked any potential witnesses who haven't spoken to them to come forward.

Investigators have also asked any residents living near Science World, Yaletown or Olympic Village to check their home security cameras and contact police if they have video of a suspect vehicle.