Hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 in Toronto leaves construction worker seriously injured: police

Investigators are searching for the driver of a black Corvette who is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Toronto that left a construction worker with life-altering injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a construction worker in the area was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The worker was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, life-altering injuries, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

Schmidt said investigators are now trying to track down the driver of the vehicle involved, which has been described as a black Corvette. The vehicle, Schmidt said, likely sustained noticeable damage.

"Witnesses also report seeing that vehicle on Warden Avenue after the collision travelling at a high rate of speed," Schmidt said.

Police are urging the driver to turn themselves in and are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact to the Toronto OPP.

The eastbound collector lanes are closed in the area due to the police investigation.