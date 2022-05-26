Hit-and-run on Manitoulin swing bridge leaves one person injured
An impaired driver tried to cross the swing bridge in Little Current this week while it was closed for repairs, injuring one person who was working on the bridge.
Ontario Provincial Police were called at 10:21 p.m. on May 25, along with United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services.
"Investigation revealed that the swing bridge had been closed to continue repair work. A vehicle proceeded through the lights and hit a worker's vehicle, which resulted in the worker being struck and injured," police said in a news release Thursday.
"They were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, initiated a traffic stop on Highway 6 and the driver was subsequently arrested."
A 35-year-old from Wikwemikong is now charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and having open liquor in a vehicle.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 22.
