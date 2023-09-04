Hit-and-run pedestrian collision in northwest Calgary leaves man dead; police locate, arrest suspect

One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday just after midnight.

Another man believed to be the driver has been arrested, allegedly having fled the scene.

Police say the hit-and-run pedestrian collision happened near 16th and Montgomery avenues N.W.

The person struck, at this point only identified as an adult male, was discovered by an EMS unit in the area, police say.

He died at the scene.

According to police, a suspect vehicle was located nearby not long after.

An adult male was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

Police remained at the scene of the collision until shortly after 8 a.m., investigating.

Anyone who has information about the incident or has dash-cam footage can contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.