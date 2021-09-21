Hit-and-run suspect on the loose after series of crashes around Sudbury: police

Sudbury police have left Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge area following a search for a suspect in a series of hit-and-run crashes. The man is still at large, but police say there is no threat to public safety.

It started after Sudbury police received a call about an erratic driver in the area of Cote Boulevard in the Valley around 9:30 a.m.

"The driver of a pickup truck was doing donuts in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle was then seen being driven into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision in the area of Skead Road," Sudbury police said in a news release. "The driver fled in the vehicle prior to police arrival. Fortunately, the driver of the second vehicle was not injured as a result of the collision."

When a second crash involving the fleeing pickup truck happened, the driver ditched it, allegedly stole an unoccupied vehicle in the Old Skead Road area and took off.

"The original driver of the vehicle was not injured during the interaction," Sudbury police said.

A third crash allegedly involving the same driver happened near Longyear Drive and Falconbridge Highway. It involved two vehicles and the driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash. One of the vehicles involved has a Canada Post sign on its roof and mail was seen scattered on the ground outside the passenger door.

Police said the suspect fled the third crash on foot, going into a wooded area off the road.

While the canine unit was tracking the suspect, officers began checking vehicles in the area and noticed one that would not approach the police stop.

"Officers approached the vehicle and the man involved in the incident exited the vehicle and once again fled into the bush. Patrol officers and our K9 unit remain in the area of Longyear Drive and Falconbridge Highway as the man is believed to still be in the area," police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with short dark hair who was last seen wearing a red shirt with red and beige plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 705-675-9171.

"In order to deter a theft of a vehicle from occurring at any time, community members are reminded to lock your vehicles and to avoid leaving vehicles idling while unattended," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from Molly Frommer, reporter for CTV News Sudbury.