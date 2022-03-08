Hit the slopes this March Break for the 'last bit of winter fun'

Ski resorts anticipate a busy March Break on the slopes with a week of family fun events planned.

"We expect families to plan to come to Blue to get their last bit of winter fun in," said Blue Mountain Resort public relations manager Tara Lovell.

Resorts across Simcoe Muskoka have entertainers, shows and activities on tap from March 13 to March 20 to keep the kids busy during their week off school.

There are still a few COVID-19 rules for resort visitors, including physical distancing and masks while inside shared spaces, such as retail shops and dining areas while not seated.

Face masks are no longer required outdoors.

Additionally, visitors don't need to show proof of vaccination.

Throughout the pandemic, the tourism industry took a hard hit with several closures during lockdowns and capacity limitations.

On top of the challenges the ski industry has faced over the past two years, this season began with unseasonably mild temperatures forcing many to open later than expected.