'Hit the wall behind me': Nanaimo woman unharmed after house shooting

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she's uninjured after bullets tore through her home on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at Emily Davidson's home in the 700-block of Nicol Street, just south of the city's downtown.

Davidson told CTV News she's lucky she wasn't hit by a passing bullet.

"It hit the wall behind me as I was sitting in my living room," she said Thursday.

"If I was standing I probably would've been shot, so it was alarming," Davidson added. "I'm probably going to be getting a hotel or something tonight."

A flood of 911 calls brought multiple Nanaimo RCMP patrol officers to the scene.

No one was reportedly injured in the shooting and police say the suspects fled prior to their arrival on scene.

Police dogs also attended but were unable to track the perpetrators. Multiple bullet casings were recovered from the scene, police said in a statement Thursday.

Mounties say they also believe the shooting was targeted, though Davidson says she's uncertain why.

"Based on the evidence gathered so far and the fact that we know who resides in the home and that they’re involved in criminal activity, that we believe it was an isolated, targeted incident," said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien on Thursday.

Davidson says she's not involved in any criminal activity and doesn't know why her home would be targeted.

"I’ve only been here a few weeks, so maybe somebody beforehand," she said.

Investigators are canvassing the area in an effort to speak with witnesses and retrieve surveillance video.

Mounties are hoping to find whoever's responsible and retrieve their guns.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.