Hitmen cleared to resume schedule

The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced Thursday that all its teams have been cleared to play, including the Calgary Hitmen.

The league announced that the Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals are all cleared to resume team activities.

Two Hitmen road games that were postponed have been rescheduled. A road game in Winnipeg that was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 will be played March 15, while a road game in Brandon that was originally scheduled for Jan. 7 will be played March 16.

A Wednesday, Feb. 23 home game will be changed from an 11 a.m. start time to 6 p.m.

Games scheduled for this Saturday against Prince Albert and Sunday against Moose Jaw are both set to be played.