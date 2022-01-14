Hitmen cleared to resume schedule
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced Thursday that all its teams have been cleared to play, including the Calgary Hitmen.
The league announced that the Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals are all cleared to resume team activities.
Two Hitmen road games that were postponed have been rescheduled. A road game in Winnipeg that was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 will be played March 15, while a road game in Brandon that was originally scheduled for Jan. 7 will be played March 16.
A Wednesday, Feb. 23 home game will be changed from an 11 a.m. start time to 6 p.m.
Games scheduled for this Saturday against Prince Albert and Sunday against Moose Jaw are both set to be played.
-
N.B. reports four more deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, moves to Level 3 at midnightNew Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Vancouver cosmetic clinic employee charged with voyeurism, sex assault, police sayAn employee of a Vancouver laser hair removal clinic has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism in connection to incidents that occurred in 2019, police said Friday.
-
Police seeking witnesses to sexual assault in Manor ParkOttawa police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking in the Manor Park neighbourhood.
-
Icy streets in Saskatoon lead to 20 crashes, police saySaskatoon Police Service is asking drivers to slow down with icy conditions affecting city streets.
-
Enbridge Gas says home with gas leak may have 'tampered' pipingA home at the site of a gas leak may have piping that was tampered with, according to Enbridge Gas officials.
-
Manitoba education minister explains province's decision to change contact tracing in schoolsManitoba’s education minister said the province is changing its approach to close contact notification in schools due to the nature of the Omicron variant.
-
High-profile Ontario cabinet minister Rod Phillips to resign seat, won't seek re-electionHigh-profile Ontario cabinet minister Rod Phillips says he is resigning at the end of next month and won't be seeking re-election.
-
Drop-in booster shots now available for all adults in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph"If you think you need to wait until February to get your booster dose, please don't," says medical officer of health
-
University of Windsor's Leddy Library seeks book recommendations for Black History MonthThe University of Windsor’s Leddy Library is looking for help compiling a reading list of 28 recommendations for Black History Month.