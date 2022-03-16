Hitmen emphasize Indigenous partnership in buildup to Every Child Matters game

Delegates from the Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services presented a united front today, revealing details of the upcoming Every Child Matters game.

The second annual contest is slated for March 27 at the Saddledome, with the Hitmen facing the Swift Current Broncos for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Every Child Matters game is part of a larger movement of the same name, highlighting recognition and commitment to action revolving around Residential Schools in Canada. The movement specifically aims to honour children who perished in the system, along with adult survivors who continue to recover from their experience.

To date, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has documented over 4,100 children who died at residential schools.

While over 11,000 tickets have been sold thus far for the March 27 contest, Hitmen officials are hoping fans take away more than the action on the ice.

"I hope fans enjoy the game but also use it as an opportunity to learn” said Mike Moore, VP of Calgary Hitmen. “This is an opportunity to dig in a bit more and understand what First Nations' people are crying out for … there are atrocities that have happened that we need to understand and learn from.”

“If fans can have a better understanding, as we have over our three year relationship with Siksika, then we’ve accomplished more than where we are today," added Moore.

Speaking to the formal partnership established with the Hitmen, Siksika delegate Samuel Crowfoot said it is still in its early stages. "The impact still needs to happen, we are very early in that process," explained Crowfoot. "We're seeing the projects manifest, and we hope this movement doesn't leave the spotlight and we are able to see the effects long-term."

"It's a new process, and so far it's been positive," he said.

Further information on the Every Child Matters movement can be found online (https://nctr.ca/education/every-child-matters/). Tickets to the game can be purchased at the Calgary Hitmen website.

Join the Calgary Hitmen and our friends from Siksika First Nation for our 2nd Annual Every Child Matters game!



Help us honour indigenous role models, experience the Blackfoot culture, and dance with us as we come together in celebration.



➡️ https://t.co/cGmLXJ8ivL pic.twitter.com/FEshgsvtBH