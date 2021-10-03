Hitmen fall to Hurricanes in home opener

The Calgary Hitmen were back at the Saddledome for the first time in 19 months for their home opener against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Luke Prokop opened the scoring for the Hitmen minutes into the first period. Lethbridge evened the scoring with a rebound goal on the power play from Yegor Klavdiev.

Klavdiev scored a second goal to bring the Hurricanes ahead. Goals from Logan Barlage and Chase Wheatcroft gave Lethbridge a 4-1 win.

This is the second loss of the season to the Hurricanes for the Hitmen. Calgary is set to play at the Saddledome again on Oct. 10, facing the Swift Current Broncos.