Hitmen finally win one in B.C., knocking off Kamloops 6-2

The Calgary Hitmen salvaged a win on their B.C. road trip Saturday night, defeating Kamloops 6-2.

It was their first victory after four tough losses on a B.C. road trip.

Sean Tschigerl led the way for the Hitmen with a pair of goals and two assists. Carson Wetsch, Tyson Galloway, Maxim Muranov and Ben Kindel added singles for the Hitmen.

Defenceman Carter Yakemchuk had an assist to reach a career milestone of 100 points.

Ethan Buenaventura stopped 27 shots for the Hitmen to earn the victory.

The Hitmen are back in action Sunday afternoon at the Saddledome, where they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings to open a seven-game homestand.

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Tschiggy!@WHLHitmen pic.twitter.com/TjS2FMiHzO