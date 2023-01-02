Hitmen kick off 2023 with loss to Red Deer
The Calgary Hitmen said hello to 2023 with a Sunday afternoon loss, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Red Deer Rebels.
After Red Deer jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period on goals from Jace Isley and Kai Uchacz, the Hitmen bounced back in the second with goals from Brandon Whynott and London Hoilett.
Uchacz, with his second of the game, gave Red Deer the lead but Oliver Tulk tied it again before the end of the second.
Despite heavy pressure, the Hitmen couldn't get the go-ahead goal. Late in the third, Ollie Josephson scored for Red Deer. Uchacz, with an empty-netter completed his hat trick.
Calgary outshot Red Deer 37-29.
The Hitmen head to Saskatchewan for four games, beginning Tuesday in Saskatoon. That's followed by a Wednesday game in Prince Albert, Moose Jaw on Friday and Regina on Sunday.
The Hitmen are back in Calgary Friday, Jan. 13, when they take on Swift Current at 7 p.m.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new yearUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
Regina police asking public for help in street robbery investigationThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.
-
Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police sayIncreasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.
-
Fog advisory in place, warnings of ‘near zero’ visibilityAs a veil of fog rolls through Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada warns visibility could be “near zero.”
-
'It automatically means more peril:' Reaction pours in following proposed Toronto police budget boostRegis Korchinski-Paquet’s parents are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
-
'It will certainly show up': Experts say mild N.S. winter unlikely to continueAs local social media pages fill with colourful images, Nova Scotians are getting used to all kinds of unusual sights, and few complaints about slippery roads, frozen pipes and everything else winter brings.
-
'Tough to watch': Former Edmonton Elk reacts to player collapsing in NFL gameFormer Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Eddie Steele was watching Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
-
Exploring the Queen's connection to Winnipeg's architectureInside Union Station, there is a new exhibit looking at Queen Elizabeth II's influence on Winnipeg's and Canada's architecture.