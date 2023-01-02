Hitmen kick off 2023 with loss to Red Deer

The Calgary Hitmen said hello to 2023 with a Sunday afternoon loss, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Red Deer Rebels.

After Red Deer jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period on goals from Jace Isley and Kai Uchacz, the Hitmen bounced back in the second with goals from Brandon Whynott and London Hoilett.

Uchacz, with his second of the game, gave Red Deer the lead but Oliver Tulk tied it again before the end of the second.

Despite heavy pressure, the Hitmen couldn't get the go-ahead goal. Late in the third, Ollie Josephson scored for Red Deer. Uchacz, with an empty-netter completed his hat trick.

Calgary outshot Red Deer 37-29.

The Hitmen head to Saskatchewan for four games, beginning Tuesday in Saskatoon. That's followed by a Wednesday game in Prince Albert, Moose Jaw on Friday and Regina on Sunday.

The Hitmen are back in Calgary Friday, Jan. 13, when they take on Swift Current at 7 p.m.