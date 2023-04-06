Hitmen on the brink after 6-1 loss to Red Deer
The Red Deer Rebels pushed Calgary to the brink of elimination Wednesday, defeating the Hitmen 6-1 at the Saddledome.
The victory gave the Rebels a 3-1 series lead, needing one more victory to advance. Game 5 is Friday night in Red Deer.
Red Deer's penalty-killing unit performed heroically, killing 10 of 11 penalties and scoring two short-handed. Meanwhile, the Rebels clicked for three power play goals, including two by Ben King, to provide the margin of victory for the team.
Besides King's two, Ollie Josephson, Jhett Larson, Hunter Mayo and Kai Uchacz scored for Red Deer.
Ethan Moore scored for Calgary, giving them a brief lead early in the second period.
Red Deer outshot Calgary 39-37, with Kyle Kelsey picking up the win for Red Deer.
Hitmen captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Sean Tchiegerl didn't play for the Hitmen.
Puck drop for Game 5 is 7 p.m. Friday in Red Deer.
