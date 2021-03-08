Calgary Hitmen goalie Brayden Peters started his sophomore season on the right foot garnering his first career shutout and being named the Western Hockey League's goaltender of the week.

The 18-year-old netminder turned away 27 shots Friday night as he led the Hitmen to a 2-0 win over the visiting Red Deer Rebels.

Peters, who hails from Taber, Alta., had a record of 18-15-2 in his rookie season with the club but a shutout eluded him during the abbreviated 2019-2020 campaign.

Peters and the Hitmen will host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Seven Chief Sportsplex on the Tsuut'ina Nation on Friday night.



