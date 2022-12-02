Hitmen ready for Sunday Teddy Bear Toss

Calling all teddy bear tossers: the Calgary Hitmen and ENMAX want you.

That's because the team's popular annual Teddy Bear Toss game is this Sunday at the Saddledome, at 2 p.m., when the Hitmen take on the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The new and/or gently-used bears collected by the team are donated to more than 65 local agencies, including Alberta Children's Hospital, the Calgary Food Bank and Siksika Nation.

How many bears do the Hitmen hope to collect?

A lot.

"As an organization, we make it our goal every year to meet the request for bears, which is currently at 26,000. We are calling on the community and hockey fans to come together to help us in our mission," said Hitmen business operations assistant manager Amy Bontorin. "This year’s goal is aggressive, but we know the people of Calgary and surrounding area will help us achieve it."

"It’s always so heartwarming to witness the generosity of Calgarians as we watch thousands of teddy bears rain down on the ice," said ENMAX brand, communications and community director Kara Kingston, in a release.

ENMAX is partnering with the Hitmen.

"At ENMAX, we believe in the power of community and giving back. We know the need is great and we want to thank all our ENMAX volunteers, the Calgary Hitmen and generous Calgarians who are making a difference in the lives of children," Kingston said.

Once the bears are collected off the ice, they will be stored courtesy of the Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving Company, which is lending the Hitmen two large trucks to store the bears. The Hitmen return to the Saddledome Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., when organizations come to collect their bears.

The team will also deliver bears to different organizations throughout the afternoon.

