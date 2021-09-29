Hitmen ready to hit the ice for their 27th season

The Calgary Hitmen can hardly wait to get back onto the ice Sunday to play a game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their 2021-22 home opener.

Last year the Hitmen couldn't play at the Dome because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They ended up playing all of their games at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuu T'ina Nation with no fans.

Defenceman Luke Prokop says the team can hardly wait for Sunday.

"It'll be really fun," said the 19-year-old.

"It's been a long time since we've been able to play in the Saddledome and just enjoy the moment being there with all the fans that we get at the games."

"I know a lot of the players are really looking forward to the game on Sunday."

FIRST TWO GAMES AGAINST HURRICANES

The Hitmen will actually get to know the Hurricanes really well to start the season. Those two teams will play their season openers Friday night in Lethbridge.

Goaltender Brayden Peters says the Hitmen have a young team so it'll be a great test to start the season.

"They're always a fun team to play against," said Peters.

"We compete well against them. We've had a lot of battles in the past few years. Three years ago now in the post season in the first round so there's a little bit of a rivalry brewing there and it's always great to go against a team so close that you know so well and just have a good series against them."

GREAT NEIGHBOURS

The Hitmen will debut their great neighbours jerseys for Sunday's game. The great neighbours initiative is something that sees the Hitmen pair up with another organization throughout the year.

Hitmen Vice President Mike Moor says since its fire prevention week, it makes perfect sense to team up with the Calgary Fire Department.

"The fire department, at the hospitals - you name it - there are just so many amazing people that are getting us through this (pandemic) and giving back to the neighbourhood," Moore said.

"It's our opportunity to recognize them and for neighbours to recognize their neighbours in a great neighbour movement."

HELPING GET MESSAGE OUT

For the fire department, it's a great way to get the message about fire prevention out in front of a big crowd.

Deputy Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc says they are grateful for this.

"Having a platform like this where we can reach out and get a large body of people you know, people that are going to be filling the stands for this game this weekend and seeing things. It's tremendous and it really is going to help get our message out to Calgarians."

Puck drop for the Hitmen and Hurricanes game at the Saddledome is 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.