Hitmen season ends in crushing overtime defeat to Red Deer

The season came to a heartbreaking end Friday night for the Calgary Hitmen, when they were defeated 6-5 in overtime by the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.

Ben King scored at 4:56 of the first extra session to push the Rebels into the WHL Eastern Conference semi-final, after Christoffer Sedoff tied it with 2:42 remaining in regulation.

Maxim Muranov scored a pair for the Hitmen, with David Adaszynski, Brandon Whynott and Oliver Tulk added singles.

Mats Lindgren scored two for Red Deer, while Kalen Lind and Matteo Fabrizi added singles. Jayden Grubbe contributed five assists.

Red Deer outshot Calgary 44-24.

The loss was the final game of the junior careers of a number of 20-year-old graduating Hitmen, including captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz, goaltender Brayden Peters and forward Jacob Wright.

Fiddler-Schultz played five seasons for the Hitmen, Peters four and Wright one.

