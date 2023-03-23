Hitmen strike late in Lethbridge, defeating Hurricanes 3-2

The Hitmen didn't lead for very much of the game Wednesday night, but they led at the right part of it – the end – en route to a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes Wednesday night in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Hayden Smith, before the Hitmen fought back on goals from Oliver Tulk and Sean Tschigerl to tie it up at two apiece.

That score lasted through a scoreless second period, and on into the third, until Keagan Slaney put the Hitmen out in front for the first time all night at 8:34 of the third period.

The @WHLHitmen have their first lead of the night! pic.twitter.com/NOCdi5auT2

With the victory, the Hitmen leap-frogged the Medicine Hat Tigers into seventh place in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Hitmen have 68 points, the Tigers 67 and Swift Current is ninth with 64.

The top eight teams from each conference qualifty for the post-season.

The Hitmen wrap up their 68-game long regular season this weekend with a pair of games against Edmonton. Saturday afternoon's game is at Rogers Place while Sunday's early 1 p.m. puck drop takes place at the Saddledome.

It's Fan Appreciation Day and team player awards will be presented in a pre-game presentation.