Hitmen team up with SpongeBob SquarePants to raise money for children's hospital

Next Friday, when they take on the Swift Current Broncos, the Calgary Hitmen will be part of a special fundraising drive led by an iconic cartoon character who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

The Hitmen are hosting SpongeBob SquarePants-themed night on Friday the 13th at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The first 1,500 fans in get a scratch card to win a prize from the Hitmen, RE/MAX or a discount at FanAttic.

Hitmen players will play the game wearing SpongeBob-themed jerseys that will get auctioned off online, with the proceeds going to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?



We are excited to announce RE/MAX Presents Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network on Friday, January 13th!



DETAILS ��https://t.co/ZOfEtP8pqC#REMAXforCMN | @remaxcanada | @cmncanada pic.twitter.com/g9tKqMhNHc

It's all part of a collaborative charitable initiative involving RE-MAX and Paramount Global, the parent company of the Nickelodeon network.

The partnership is in support of the Children's Miracle Network.

"For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been an important partner of Children’s Miracle Network and I am always inspired by the new ways they find to support children’s health care and raise funds for local children’s hospital foundations across Canada," said Adam Starkman, president and CEO (interim) of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations.

"The RE/MAX presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network, done in partnership with the Western Hockey League, promises to be a fun and interactive event," he added, "one that is going to raise critically-needed funds to support children’s hospitals in Western Canada."

The Children's Miracle Network funds critical treatments and health care services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its mandate is to support the mission to save and improve the lives of children.

Tonight, the Hitmen are in Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

And one other Hitmen date to mark in your calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 1, when the Regina Pats and World Junior MVP Connor Bedard are in town.