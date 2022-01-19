Hitmen to play 2 games at Tsuut'ina Nation's Seven Chiefs Sportsplex
The Calgary Hitmen announced they're returning to Tsuut'ina Nation to play two games at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in February.
The games, on Wednesday Feb. 16 against Moose Jaw Warriors, and Friday Feb. 18 against the Winnipeg Ice at 7 p.m. will mark a return to the Sportsplex, where the Hitmen played the pandemic shortened 2020-2021 season.
The games come about as a result of rescheduling of a number of Calgary Flames and Roughnecks games at the Saddledome in February.
One other Hitmen game against Lethbridge that was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 has yet to be rescheduled.
Ticket information for Hitmen season ticket holders, suite holders, club seat holders and single game buyers will be communicated in the coming days.
The Calgary Hitmen will return to the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex for two regular season games in February:
- Wednesday, February 16 vs @MJWARRIORS
- Friday, February 18 vs @WHLWpgICE
DETAILS | https://t.co/ZY3HPa62Gd pic.twitter.com/0wCXRLBh5K
-
-
Wednesday evening water main break floods northwest Calgary streetA water main break turned a street in northwest Calgary into an icy mess Wednesday night.
-
Ontario government spending more than $6 million on public transit in the northThe Ontario government is providing more than $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in northern Ontario.
-
Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fireA residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
New study targets vaccine confidence for Indigenous youthNOSM researchers are looking into vaccine hesitancy and ways to boost confidence among Indigenous people.
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brinkMany families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
Cambridge resident pushes for permission to spread ashes in Grand RiverFor two years, Cambridge resident Prakash Venkataraman has been trying to legalize the act of scattering cremated human remains into the Grand River.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable maskA Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville ClinicA decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.