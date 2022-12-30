Hitmen winning streak snapped at Red Deer

One Calgary Hitmen streak ended Thursday at Red Deer.

A four-game winning streak ended thanks in large part to a hat trick by Kai Uchacz, who took over the league lead with 29, two ahead of Connor Bedard.

The Hitmen came up on the short end of 4-1 final score.

Rhett Stoesser made 28 saves for Red Deer, while Ethan Buenaventura stopped 23 for the Hitmen, who return to the Saddledome for a rematch with the Rebels Sunday at 1 p.m.