Hits for Hospice raises money to help Hospice of Elgin
A few slo-pitch teams played through the rainy and wet conditions, raising thousands of dollars for those in need, Saturday.
The Hits for Hospice tournament included 18 teams that contributed to the planned $15k fundraising effort for the Hospice of Elgin.
The tournament was held in honour of a local individual until this year when the beneficiary was altered to honour organizer Jake McKenzie who lost his father.
"I lost my dad about a year - year and a half ago and they were incredible at the St. Thomas Hospital, but in his last days it would have been nice if there was a hospice centre for him to go to.
Again, kudos to St. Thomas hospital but we felt that if would be a good idea to help this committee raise some money and get this hospice centre built in St. Thomas and away we go," McKenzie said.
Construction on the hospice will start in the fall with fundraising being nearly 80 per cent complete.
