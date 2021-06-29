Hitting the gas: Road to Rock the Park concert series gets go-ahead

Rock the Park has been given the green light to put on its outdoor patio series.

After consulting with the Middlesex-London Health Unit and the City of London, all necessary COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place.

Jones Entertainment has 20 shows planned for the summer, with the first round of concerts taking place this weekend.

And four new shows from artists including Tim Hicks and The Trews were just added.

To follow all guidelines, the venue for the Road to Rock the Park Patio Series has been moved to Bellamere Winery and Event Centre, while Crossings Pub and Eatery will provide the catering.