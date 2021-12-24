Hitting the ice: Reservations needed for outdoor skating

Outdoor skating rinks are set to reopen in Windsor on Boxing Day, weather permitting, though you will need to book ahead.

Windsor’s Recreation and Culture Department has announed the outdoor ice rink at Lanspeary Lions Park will reopen, weather permitting, on Dec. 26 for both free public skating and rentals.

Ice making will begin at Charles Clark Square as soon as the weather cooperates, and the city says it will issue an update when possible.

Due to provincial COVID-19 protocols, the rink will operate at a reduced capacity and spots must be pre-booked. Advance reservations can be made at activewindsor.ca or by calling 519-255-1161.

Skaters are asked to arrive for their reserved public skating time no more than 10 minutes early and helmets are encouraged.

Participants will be required to physically distance during check-in and must wear a mask until they're on the ice. Washrooms are available but no additional facilities are open at this time.

Public skating will be offered at the following times:

December 26 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

December 27-30 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

January 2 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The schedule and length of the season are all dependent on outdoor temperatures and any potential changes to pandemic regulations.