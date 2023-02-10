Hitting the ice to show support for those impacted by a tragedy

It was a day of pick-up hockey with a higher purpose — supporting families impacted by a tragedy.

"It's just two really close friends and obviously it's terrible what happened to them,” says Jackson Teixeira. He was one of the organizers of the pick-up hockey fundraiser at the London Sports Park on Brookside Street in London.

Most taking part are friends of Chloe MacKenzie and Jacob Cloney. They were in one of two vehicles involved in a serious crash on Bostwick Road on the evening of Feb. 1.

Chloe died as the result of the crash and Jacob suffered serious injuries.

Teixeira says the crash was difficult to comprehend for those close to the pair.

"It's just something you see but you never think it's going to happen to someone close,” he said. “We felt like we had to do something."

Those taking part in the fundraiser wore t-shirts with Chloe and Jacob's initials on them.

One of those wearing a shirt was Chloe's father, Jason MacKenzie. He was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by his daughter’s friends.

“There's a lot of gifts that come from a sudden tragedy like this. This is one of them,” he said.

MacKenzie says the way Chloe and Jacob's friends rallied around their families is heartwarming.

"Just the ones I've talked to today. I mean, the compassion, 'we're here for you' and 'we want to do more,” he said. “The level of emotional intelligence of these kids -- young adults -- is almost mind-boggling to me."

About one hundred people registered to play in the pick-up games at the Sports Park. It is just one of a number of fundraisers launched on behalf of families impacted by the crash on Bostwick Road.

A GoFundMe page has now brought in approximately $25,000. At the arena, a raffle was held with donations from friends and area businesses.

Lori Johnson helped organize the raffle, "there's no words to express the thoughtfulness, the dedication. They've just joined as a community very fast."

Three people from the other vehicle involved in the Bostwick crash were also taken to hospital, reported to be a woman and her two grandchildren.

Many taking part in the pick-up hockey fundraiser say they will also support fundraisers on their behalf.