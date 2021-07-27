'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Black Lake First Nation will remain in lockdown until Aug. 5 according to a letter from chief and council shared with community members.

"We have had Black Lake community members medevaced south because of this virus," said the letter which outlines a series of public health measures and closures.

The letter encourages community members to get vaccinated, follow health protocols and to self-quarantine if diagnosed with COVID-19.

"With the high cost of food, northern leadership are working on getting food supplies cleaning supplies and meat to be delivered from the south," the letter said.

"The fourth wave is hitting of this COVID-19 has caught us off guard … and is hitting us really hard right now. If we work hard and follow the guidelines, then we will beat it.”