'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak
A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Black Lake First Nation will remain in lockdown until Aug. 5 according to a letter from chief and council shared with community members.
"We have had Black Lake community members medevaced south because of this virus," said the letter which outlines a series of public health measures and closures.
The letter encourages community members to get vaccinated, follow health protocols and to self-quarantine if diagnosed with COVID-19.
"With the high cost of food, northern leadership are working on getting food supplies cleaning supplies and meat to be delivered from the south," the letter said.
"The fourth wave is hitting of this COVID-19 has caught us off guard … and is hitting us really hard right now. If we work hard and follow the guidelines, then we will beat it.”
-
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
-
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.
-
NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyoutsThe Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout, and the Edmonton Oilers also made a move, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.
-
Abbotsford crash: Serious collision involving small bus sends multiple people to hospitalPolice are investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning that involved a small bus.
-
Homicide investigation: Victim found in burned vehicle in Langley identifiedThe victim of a homicide being investigated in Langley has been identified.
-
Global push to monitor meteor showers led by Western University in London, Ont.London, Ont.'s Western University is leading a worldwide effort to monitor meteor showers and meteorite falls.
-
COVID-19 linked to 'significant' drop in intelligence: researchIndividuals who recovered from COVID-19, including those who no longer had symptoms, exhibited significant 'cognitive deficits,' according to a large study out of the U.K.
-
Vancouver brewery Superflux to open restaurant in downtown VictoriaVictoria’s thriving beer scene is about to get some competition from across the pond.