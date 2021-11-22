HIV international testing week begins in Sudbury

International HIV testing week is underway and is taking place all across the country.

The Réseau Access Network in Sudbury is a non-profit organization promoting wellness, harm reduction, and education, and officials say this week is an ideal opportunity to get people tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

HIV testing is being offered at Réseau Access Network all week long with two different tests.

“There is the HIV point of care testing, which is a rapid test, and we also order phlebotomy,” said Heather Jennings, an outreach testing nurse.

“For the HIV rapid testing, results are yielded within five to 20 minutes and phlebotomy is taking a blood sample from a vein in the arm. Results are usually returned within five to 7 days.”

Jennings can’t stress enough about the importance of getting tested.

“It helps with stopping the spread from person to person because it is a blood-to-blood infection. It’s also important to access testing and know your status because it also helps you decide how to take those right preventative measures in protecting yourself against HIV,” she said.

A webinar is also set for Thursday this week where officials will discuss treatment, prevention and the language surrounding HIV.

“People still call it HIV AIDS or just AIDS, and that’s something from the past. We like to say just HIV, and knowing more about HIV and language around it will reduce the stigma associated with HIV,” said Keenan Boily, a Hep C treatment nurse with Réseau Access Network.

This week’s testing is by appointment only due to COVID-19.