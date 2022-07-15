HMCS Halifax and Montréal return from European NATO mission

Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport of Halifax Friday morning after deploying to central and eastern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance.

Family and friends were on hand to welcome home HMCS Halifax and HMCS Montréal, along with their companies of 253 and 239 respectively, following months-long deployments.

HMCS Montréal departed Canada in January and HMCS Halifax set sail in March, amid growing tensions between Russia and the west around the invasion of Ukraine.

The Department of National Defense (DND) says this was the first deployment for HMCS Montréal as part of Operation Reassurance. The ship joined Standing NATO Maritime Group Two.

It was the third such deployment for HMCS Halifax, which formed part of Standing NATO Maritime Group One.

The ships were supported by embedded air detachments of CH-148 helicopters — marking the eighth time Cyclone helicopters have conducted flight operations as part of the operation.

“At this crucial time for Euro-Atlantic security, the crews of HMCS Halifax and HMCS Montréal have worked tirelessly to demonstrate Canada’s commitment to the rules-based international order and to the security of our Allies," said Minister of National Defence Anita Anand in a news release Friday.

"I join all Canadians in welcoming our personnel home, and in thanking them for their professionalism and contributions to our NATO Alliance.”

HMCS Kingston and Summerside are continuing Canada's commitment to Operation Reassurance. They will join NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1, part of NATO's high readiness continuous at sea presence.

