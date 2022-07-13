HMCS Halifax and Montréal to return to Canada following NATO deployment

Two Canadian navy ships will return to their homeport of Halifax Friday after deploying to central and eastern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance.

HMCS Halifax and HMCS Montréal, along with their companies of 253 and 239 respectively, will return after supporting NATO “assurance and deterrence measures” in European waters.

HMCS Montréal departed Canada in January and HMCS Halifax set sail in March, amid growing tensions between Russia and the west around the invasion of Ukraine.

The Department of National Defense (DND) says this was the first deployment for HMCS Montréal as part of Operation Reassurance where the ship joined Standing NATO Maritime Group Two.

It was the third such deployment for HMCS Halifax, which formed part of Standing NATO Maritime Group One.

The ships were supported by embedded air detachments of CH-148 helicopters — marking the eighth time Cyclone helicopters have conducted flight operations as part of the operation.

“The ongoing participation of Royal Canadian Navy ships on Operation Reassurance demonstrates Canada’s commitment to promote security and stability in central and eastern Europe Region,” wrote the DND in a news release.

In June, the commanding officer of HMCS Halifax, Cmdr. Dale St. Croix, was temporarily removed from his post and was under investigation.

A statement from the department said, in part, “This investigation is in relation to incidents that took place on board the ship during a port visit in Swinoujscie, Poland,” while deployed on the operation.

They noted the incidents “do not concern any sexual misconduct, harmful or inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

Cmdr. Paul Mountford took over the job in St. Croix’s absence.

The DND says St. Croix will serve in other roles within Maritime Forces Atlantic Headquarters in Canada until the investigation is complete.