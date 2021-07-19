HMCS Halifax crew member tests positive for COVID-19, crew to remain onboard at port

The Department of National Defence says a crew member onboard a Halifax-based Navy frigate has tested positive for COVID-19.

HMCS Halifax is scheduled to return to port in Halifax on Monday, after a six month deployment overseas.

In a release, National Defence says everyone onboard was tested for COVID-19 as part of pre-arrival protocols, with one member receiving a confirmed positive result.

Officials say the crew member is asymptomatic and feeling fine, but is isolating onboard as a precaution.

The ship will still arrive at HMC Dockyard at 9 a.m. on Monday as planned, but crew members will remain embarked and further testing will be completed for everyone onboard.

DND says once results are known, Maritime Forces Atlantic will consult with Nova Scotia health authorities with a plan to move forward.

“It is unfortunate we cannot enjoy a traditional welcome home from a long deployment, but our priority is the health and safety of our sailors and their families and we will do what we can to ensure that their reunion takes place as quickly and safely as possible,” says the news release.

HMCS Halifax left Halifax on January 1 as part of Operation Reassurance.

