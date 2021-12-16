HMCS Harry Dewolf returns home after inaugural four-month voyage

The arctic patrol vessel HMCS Harry Dewolf is back home in Halifax.

Families were reunited on the jetty Thursday morning, as the vessel returned from its inaugural assignment.

The four-month deployment saw the ship voyage through the Northwest Passage, becoming only the second Royal Canadian Navy ship to do so since HMCS Labrador in 1954.

The patrol vessel crossed the Arctic Circle while participating in Operation Nanook.

The ship also circumnavigated North America and participated in a U.S.-leg anti-narcotics operation, seizing close to 3,000 kg of cocaine.