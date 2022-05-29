HMCS Harry DeWolf returns to Halifax following counter-narcotics deployment in Caribbean

HMCS Harry DeWolf returned to its home port of Halifax Sunday following a deployment in the Caribbean Sea.

During the deployment, Canadian sailors worked alongside the United States Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) to fight drug trafficking.

According to a Department of National Defence news release, the ship and its American colleagues responded to two cases of “potential illicit activity,” resulting in the capture and destruction of 375 kilograms of cocaine.

HMCS Harry DeWolf left Halifax on April 4 as part of operation Caribee, Canada’s contribution to Campaign Martillo – a multinational campaign against transnational criminal organizations in the Caribbean Sea.

During the deployment, the ship and its crew spent 56 days at sea, travelled 7,000 nautical miles, and visited six countries.

Operation Caribbe started in November 2006 as Canada’s participation in U.S.-led counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

In October of 2010, a memorandum of understanding was struck between the U.S. and Canada allowing U.S. Coast Guard LEDETs to operate from Canadian Warships.

On May 19, HMCS Saskatoon and Yellowknife returned to their home port of Esquimalt, B.C., following a deployment on Operation Caribbe in the eastern Pacific Ocean.