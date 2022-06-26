HMCS Kingston and Summerside set off for Operation Reassurance

As HMCS Kingston and Summerside pulled away from Halifax Harbour and deployed for Operation Reassurance, there was no shortage of emotion from family members who came to see them off.

"It is a tough morning, especially with the kids," said Karla Broad who came to say goodbye to her husband who serves on the Summerside. "They don’t fully understand what’s going on but they understand that daddy is going to be gone for a long time.”

Lindsay Devost's husband also serves on the Summerside.

“It was fine until he went to give us our hugs," said Devost who added being away for a long time goes with the job, but saying goodbye is ever easy. "It is the first day that is the hardest. Just seeing his emotions and being away from us for the first time as a family of four.”

With her husband soon serving in the Baltic Sea and waters of North Atlantic, a mix of pride and concern swelled as the Summerside departed.

“All at the same time, very proud," said Devost.

Captain Julian Elbourne said the Kingston and Summerside will be working in support of Operation Reassurance.

"Probably one of the most important missions we have right now," said Elbourne who the Maritime Deployment Commander's Chief of Staff. "These ships will contribute to the mine countermeasure groups. Right now HMCS Halifax and Montreal are both deployed with NATO.”

“Both of these ships will join the northern group," said Elbourne. "And they will participate in exercises and mine counter measure removal and destruction.”

According to Captain Elbourne, mine removal has become a top priority for NATO in recent years. HMCS Kingston and Summerside will return to Halifax Harbour in mid-October.