HMCS Oriole docks in Midland
Midland is playing host to several honourable guests this weekend.
Midland’s Tall Ships Festival is welcoming Schooner Huron Jewel, the Pride of Baltimore II, Nao Trinidad, St. Lawrence II, and also HMCS Oriole of the Canadian Royal Navy.
Another half-dozen ships will visit Great Lakes’ ports during the Great Lakes Tall Ships Challenge across Ontario, Quebec and the northern United States.
The Oriole is participating in the Great Lakes Deployment 2022 as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy’s visits to communities along the St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes.
The deployment, including the visit to Midland from July 22 to 24, allows Canadians to tour one of Canada’s naval ships and learn about life in the Navy from Oriole’s sailors.
HMCS history:
- HMCS Oriole is the Royal Canadian Navy’s Sail Training, public outreach vessel and longest-serving commissioned ship.
- Oriole was built for the Gooderham family and launched in 1921.
- During the Second World War, the ship was loaned to the Navy for training purposes and later commissioned into the service in 1954, based out of Esquimalt, B.C.
- In 2017, Oriole sailed through the Panama Canal and back to Halifax, where it is now stationed.
- Oriole has served continuously since 1921 in both private and military roles and is celebrating 101 years in service this year.