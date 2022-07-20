HMCS Oriole docks in Midland

Midland is playing host to several honourable guests this weekend.

Midland’s Tall Ships Festival is welcoming Schooner Huron Jewel, the Pride of Baltimore II, Nao Trinidad, St. Lawrence II, and also HMCS Oriole of the Canadian Royal Navy.

Another half-dozen ships will visit Great Lakes’ ports during the Great Lakes Tall Ships Challenge across Ontario, Quebec and the northern United States.

The Oriole is participating in the Great Lakes Deployment 2022 as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy’s visits to communities along the St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes.

The deployment, including the visit to Midland from July 22 to 24, allows Canadians to tour one of Canada’s naval ships and learn about life in the Navy from Oriole’s sailors.

HMCS history: