Hockey Alberta demands action from Hockey Canada

Hockey Alberta says it is taking its own steps to make the game safer in light of how its national body has handled sexual assault allegations.

“Allegations of maltreatment, regardless of where or when they occur in our sport, need to be investigated and adjudicated by individuals with specialized skills,” Hockey Alberta said on its website in an update to members.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Hockey Alberta multiple times but the organization refused an on-camera interview or to answer any questions.

“We need a different image of what it is to be a man in hockey,” said Tim Skuce, an associate professor of Education at Brandon University who researches hockey culture.

“We found heteronormativity, misogyny, homophobia, stoicism. There’s a lot of these qualities that we don’t even talk about that are being cultivated, not always consciously, about who we are and how we have to behave on the ice,” he said.

This season, Hockey Alberta said it has brought in a Maltreatment Officer and four investigators to deal with potential incidents. It said it has also created an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) committee.

It believes a national framework to improve the overall hockey culture is needed.

“Hockey Alberta has requested that Hockey Canada take certain actions and provide answers by specific deadlines,” the organization wrote.

“We have outlined that a lack of action may lead to Hockey Alberta taking other actions which include, but are not limited to, withholding participant fees.”

The organization said it’s committed to working towards a better hockey system.

Skuce said it’s encouraging. “We can change how we perceive ourselves, and others, and hockey, and the culture of hockey.”

Hockey Canada faced more fallout this week with further sponsors cutting ties and growing calls for an overhaul to the organization’s leadership.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson