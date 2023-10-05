Hockey Calgary not made aware of new Hockey Canada dressing room policy

Hockey Canada is introducing a new policy that requires minor hockey players and officials of all ages to wear a base layer before entering the dressing room or to change in a private washroom stall at the rink.

In a statement to CTV News, Hockey Canada said its new policy will be implemented for the 2023-24 season to enhance the safety of all participants through supervision and minimum attire requirements.

“All participants have the right to utilize the dressing room or appropriate and equivalent dressing environment based on their gender identity, religious beliefs, body image concerns, and/or other reasons related to their individual needs,” said Hockey Canada spokesperson Esther Madziya.

Hockey Calgary president Kevin Kobelka said, however, that the new policy change was not communicated to his team by its governing bodies, Hockey Canada or Hockey Alberta. He instead found out about the new policy through media reports.

Kobelka declined an on-camera interview, but said that Calgary member associations are awaiting direction on a path forward and digesting topline information to figure out how to best execute the new requirements.

When asked for comment, Hockey Alberta provided an information bulletin that was sent out to minor hockey associations on Thursday regarding the Hockey Canada policy.

The organization said Hockey Canada’s new policy is based on creating safe, inclusive and equitable dressing room environments while providing proper supervision.

“The policy balances the safety, privacy, modesty and wishes of our participants without compromising the aspects of camaraderie, social integration and bonding inherent in a team sport,” Hockey Alberta said.

“Implementation of the Dressing Room Policy will require cooperative efforts from coaches, parents, players and other volunteers at the local level.”

Hockey Alberta said it recognizes the challenges that may arise from the new policy and that they are committed to working with associations to implement the changes.

In Hockey Canada’s new policy, minimum attire is defined as shorts, compression shorts, t-shirts or sports bras typically worn as a base layer.

It adds that players are still allowed to shower following an on-ice session, but it is ‘recommended’ that if private shower stalls are not available, then they are “encouraged” to wear “minimum attire” or a bathing suit.

CTV News asked for clarification on the words “encouraged” and “recommended” but did not receive a response back.

The policy also mandates a “Rule of Two” which requires at least two trained and screened adults to be present in the dressing room or immediately outside the dressing room with the door propped to ensure a safe environment.

A 'BAND-AID' SOLUTION

Brady Leavold is the founder of Puck Support, a non-profit organization aimed at creating powerful conversations around mental health and inclusive environments for minor hockey players across the country.

He said Hockey Canada’s new dressing room policy however is just a “band-aid” solution and that the real issues of discrimination or abuse should be better handled with education programs.

“Hockey Canada has chosen to spend a lot of money in the past covering up different scandals and different events, when in reality they should have been spending that money on developing programs to essentially create better human beings within our game,” said Leavold.

“That’s what this comes down to, I believe in education and really just teaching people how to be better people. That's what we need to do. I look at Hockey Canada from the top down, and I just wonder how many of these people that are making these new policies have actually been there and lived it?”

Leavold added that logistically, this new policy will be very difficult to enforce and manage for both parents and coaches.

“It’s extremely difficult, some of these hockey rinks only have four dressing rooms and it’s hard enough to find the space,” he said.

“Now it’s on the coach, we’re talking volunteers who already have a ton of responsibility to enforce this. What I've seen over the last three years is that a lot of these volunteer coaches have had enough. They can't keep up because they keep getting in trouble for this or that and I just think it's going to be very hard to enforce.”

'A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'

Greg Gilhooly is a lawyer and survivor of sexual abuse by disgraced Winnipeg minor hockey coach Graham James.

In an interview with CTV News, he admitted that he was at first skeptical of the new dressing room policy, but soon agreed that this was the right move from Hockey Canada.

“My first reaction is ‘what the heck's going on here,’ but then you think about it and you realize it's brilliant on so many different levels. I think Hockey Canada has addressed any number of issues, not least of which is equal treatment of men, women, boys, girls, and other self identified genders,” Gilhooly said.

“There's no reason on a go forward basis for anyone to be treated differently in a dressing room and everyone has equal access and no one will be excluded at any time.”

When asked if this policy would help prevent hazing or any form of harassment or bullying, Gilhooly added that it “can’t not help.”

“I don't know that it's going to take to solve all of the hockey’s problems, but it’s (a) step in the right direction. To the extent that you have less nudity in a group setting, it can only be a good thing with respect to what happens inside those groups.”

“It's going to be interesting how this plays out. My guess is that arena sports facilities are going to be designed very differently than they were three, four or five decades ago, and you'll have individual shower stalls.”