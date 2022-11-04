Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changes
Staff
The Canadian Press
Hockey Canada finds itself at "a crossroads" that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.
The 221-page document released today following a review led by former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell comes at a crucial time for the scandal-plagued national sport organization following a disastrous spring, summer and fall.
Hockey Canada has been under intense pressure since May when it was revealed the federation quietly settled a lawsuit after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the country's world junior team, following a 2018 gala in London, Ont.
This is a breaking news story. More coming.
-
NORCAT celebrates Timmins expansion as demand for training growsNorthern health and safety training school NORCAT is celebrating another expansion of its Timmins operations, in response to increasing demand for mining industry training.
-
Playground in Cathedral area removed to make way for new YWCASome Cathedral neighbourhood residents are surprised over the loss of a children’s playground which was removed this week to make way for construction of the new YWCA.
-
Polarizing ‘Vancouver Is Dying’ documentary amasses 2 million viewsAaron Gunn’s hour-long "Vancouver is Dying" documentary is part of a series titled Politics Explained. The film explores issues including crime, homelessness and the overdose crisis.
-
More than two years after Dylan Ehler's disappearance, a new sketch revives hopes to locate himThe parents of a missing Truro, N.S., toddler are hoping a new image they pushed for will help locate their son.
-
Ontario approves Ottawa's new Official PlanOntario has approved Ottawa's new Official Plan, the roadmap for development in Canada's capital over the next 25 years.
-
One person dead, another in custody after stabbing in PickeringOne person is dead after being stabbed multiple times in Pickering on Friday night.
-
N.B. RCMP catch alleged car thief with a spike stripA 38-year-old man is in police custody in New Brunswick after a car chase with law enforcement ended with a tire deflation device.
-
Red Deer filmmaker Love Nwigwe screens 'I Can't Breathe'A Red Deer filmmaker is holding a screening of her new short Saturday, and bringing a bit of Hollywood-style glamour to the event.
-
BC Children's Hospital seeing up to 150 emergency department visits per dayBC Children's Hospital has confirmed it's seeing more visits to the emergency department, averaging up to 150 per day. This comes as the hospital prepares for an influx of patients during the upcoming flu season.