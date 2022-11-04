Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changes

Hockey Canada finds itself at "a crossroads" that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.

The 221-page document released today following a review led by former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell comes at a crucial time for the scandal-plagued national sport organization following a disastrous spring, summer and fall.

Hockey Canada has been under intense pressure since May when it was revealed the federation quietly settled a lawsuit after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the country's world junior team, following a 2018 gala in London, Ont.

