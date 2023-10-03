Hockey Canada’s Rivalry Series to make a stop in Kitchener

Canadian hockey fans will get a chance to watch the national women’s team face off against team USA in four cities, including Kitchener.

Hockey Canada, in partnership with USA Hockey, announced the return of the Rivalry Series between the two teams for the 2023-24 season.

According to a media release from the hockey organization, there will be seven games during this season’s series. Canada is set to host the event in Ontario during December and Saskatchewan in February.

“We are excited to once again work with USA Hockey to showcase the talent and elite level of competition that has been on display at the Rivalry Series since 2018, and to bring games to fans in four great Canadian cities,” said Hockey Canada President and CEO Katherine Henderson in the release.

The first Canadian rivalry game will kick off locally at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Following that, both teams will head to Sarnia on Dec. 16 for the second cross-border matchup at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

“The return of the Rivalry Series this season marks another important step in the growth of our sport, and we are thrilled about the opportunity to play in two great cities in Ontario this season,” Renata Fast, a Toronto player in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, said in the release. “Kitchener and Sarnia have proven to be amazing hockey cities, and we look forward to playing in front of passionate fans when we take on the Americans this December.”

In February, the series will head west to Saskatchewan.

There will be a game at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Feb. 7, before the series wraps up on Feb. 9 in Regina at the Brandt Centre.

Tickets to the games in Kitchener, Sarnia and Regina can be purchased online starting Oct. 6. Meanwhile, tickets for the matchup in Saskatoon will be available to purchase at a later date.

The following Rivalry Series games will happen below the border:

• Mullet Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Nov. 8

• Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 11

• Xcel Energy Centre in Saint Paul, Minn. on Feb. 11

TSN and RDS will broadcast all seven games and are the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada.