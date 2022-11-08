Hockey community mourns passing of former London Knight Dan Buccella

The hockey community is mourning the loss of OHL alumnus and former London Knight Dan Buccella.

In a press release, the OHL says he died suddenly in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday following a battle with leukemia.

“The OHL sends thoughts and condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time,” the release reads.

Originally from Woodbridge, Ont., Buccella played with the London Knights during the 2001-2002 season, and eventually embarked on a lengthy minor pro career with the Peterborough Petes, Mississauga Icedogs and Pensacola Ice Flyers, before retiring in 2013.

He leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

Buccella was just 39-years-old.

It is with incredible sadness to hear about the passing of one of our beloved Ice Flyers, Dan Buccella. Bucky was an incredible teammate, leader, friend and family man. He fought so hard and will be forever missed! pic.twitter.com/C1yqaU997z