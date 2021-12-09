Hockey dream come true for KW Siskins goalie who made an unexpected OHL debut

One moment, 17-year-old Dylan Grover was watching hockey as a fan. The next, he was on the ice playing goalie for the Sarnia Sting.

“I was in disbelief the whole entire time,” said Grover to CTVKitchener in a virtual interview. “Just could not believe it was actually happening.”

Grover has been a net minder for the Kichener-Waterloo Siskins, and made his unexpected OHL debut Saturday.

“It was unbelievable that’s for sure. It on the teddy bear toss night so London was packed. The stands were filled. It was the most people I’ve played in front of.”

Grover was an eighth round draft pick by the Sting in 2020.

He was watching Sarnia take on the London Knights at Bud Gardens as a spectator when his phone rang.

“I got a call from the general manager saying that the starting goalie is hurt,” recalled Grover.

Grover said the back-up goalie had a migraine.

Grover had to wear the starting goalie’s equipment, which was already drenched in sweat.

“The skates were a size too small, the pads were three inches too small.”

During his 10minutes on the ice, Grover made two saves and let in a short-handed goal.

Then on Sunday, the New York native suited up again after Sarnia’sstarting goalie let in five goals against the Kitchener Rangers.

Grover went on to save the remainder fifteen shots on net.

“I felt a little more comfortable since I had my own gear on,” said Grover. “Once again, it felt unbelievable that I was in the net again.”

Grover has been studying at Victus Hockey Academy in Ktichener.

The coach for the school’s player development said it was a proud moment to see Grover play on a bigger stage.

“It’s a tougher thing to come into a game where your team is not doing really well and give your team something to feel good about. and he did that,” said Robert Radford. “That says a lot about his work ethic.”

The Sting take on the Rangers Friday night.

Grover said he’ll be ready whether he plays or not.